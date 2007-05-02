Charlotte's beau gears up for birth with daddy duties

Buff rugby ace Gavin Henson has apparently been getting in training for the birth of his first child in September. The singer's mum has revealed that the Welsh sporting star, who plans to be at the side of his expectant girlfriend Charlotte Church when she gives birth, is attending ante-natal classes.



Maria Church has also been extolling the virtues of the father-to-be after recent comments made by Gavin cast doubts over his commitment to the new role. When asked about his thoughts on the birth the handsome 25-year-old said: "It's crazy. I don't really want to think about it at the moment." But Charlotte's mum says the sportsman's words were taken out of context.



"He's 110 per cent delighted - and it's terrible for people to suggest otherwise," she told a UK magazine, adding: "I think he will be a fabulous dad."



Gavin and Charlotte, who've been together for three years, have been busy sorting out the nursery in their Cardiff home ahead of the new arrival. One thing not taking up their time, however, is organising a wedding. Although the pair have not announced their engagement, Maria hints that nuptials may be on the cards - just not any time soon. "She and Gav want to take their time and do it right," she says.