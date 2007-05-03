David joined by Spice Girls for posh birthday treat

3 MAY 2007



Having surprised his wife Victoria with a lavish birthday weekend two weeks ago, David Beckham was entitled to expect something rather special in return. So when he turned 32 on Wednesday, Posh reciprocated by hiring a jet to whisk the sporting ace off to London, where the couple partied with family and friends - including three of Victoria's ex-Spice Girl bandmates - at a swish West End eaterie.



For the do at Mayfair restaurant Cipriani, David was smartly turned out in a sharp blue suit and tie, while Victoria wore a chic black mini dress.



The surprise guest of the evening was new mum Mel B, who is in Britain to show off her baby Angel Iris and may have taken the opportunity to pass on tips to heavily pregnant Emma Bunton. Also joining the celebrations was Geri Halliwell, sexy in a curve-hugging red dress and escorted by good friend David Walliams.



The dinner was only the icing on the cake for the birthday boy, though. Earlier in the day he got a tour of the capital's shops. The fashion-forward pair hit Savile Row where the 33-year-old treated her handsome husband to a watch costing £14,000, a £4,500 suit, custom-made shoes priced at £1,900 and nearly £400-worth of shirts.



A pal said: "She got permission from Real Madrid, but David had no idea what for. He was touched and loved every minute of it."