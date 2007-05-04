Sacha Baron Cohen pips Johnny to Freddie Mercury role

hellomagazineWeb
PROMOTION
PROMOTION
Spot the difference - Sacha apparently modelled Kazakhstan's troublemaking journalist Borat on the late Queen frontman
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos to enlarge
Freddie Mercury, who died in 1991 aged 45, will be played by Sacha in a new bio-pic, after the British comedian beat Johnny Depp to the starring role
Photo: © Getty Images
4 MAY 2007
From the distinctive handlebar moustache and tight, chest-baring outfits to their flamboyant style, the similarities between Sacha Baron Cohen's character Borat and the late Freddie Mercury are unmistakable. And the uncanny resemblance between the pair certainly wasn't lost on filmmakers preparing to lens a bio-pic depicting the charismatic Queen frontman's life, resulting in them casting the 35-year-old comic actor in the lead role.
The man behind Kazakhstan's most controversial journalist apparently beat off competition from his Sweeny Todd co-star Johnny Depp after winning over producers and the rest of the bandmembers. And he's reportedly delighted to be playing the rock legend. "He loves the idea he can get away with playing Freddie after modelling Borat's look on him," according to an insider.
The new film is just one of several big screen projects set to keep Oscar-nominee Sacha busy in the near future. The funnyman has also signed up for comedy flicks Curly Oxide And Vic Thrill and Dinner For Schmucks, which will start filming later this year.
newsletter sign up
Latest News
ADVERTISING
BLOG
ONLINE POLL
Sorry - voting has now closed
HOROSCOPE
Make hellomagazine.com your home page |
Advertising in the magazine |
Advertising on the website |
Disclaimer
Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico
© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved.