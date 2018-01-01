Paris and mother Kathy stay positive as she plans appeal

7 MAY 2007



Her trademark sunnies firmly in place and wearing an elegant white summer frock, Paris Hilton showed she's determined to keep her cool and go about her normal business, despite her recent run-in with the law. The heiress, who is due to start a sentence for traffic offences on June 5, stepped out in West Hollywood over the weekend.



The close-knit Hilton family is giving the American socialite their steadfast support during this difficult time. So Paris' mum Kathy went along on the outing, smiling bravely in an effort to keep the Simple Life star's spirits up. Both 48-year-old Kathy and her husband Richard were at their daughter's side as she attended a court hearing during which she was sentenced to 45 days for being at the wheel of her car while banned for drink driving.



Her legal team are still hoping the 26-year-old won't serve the term as an appeal is planned based on Paris' claim that she understood the ban didn't cover driving for work-related purposes. "I told the truth," she told photographers waiting outside her Los Angeles home on Saturday night. "I don't deserve this."