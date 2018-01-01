Peter Andre out of hospital and recovering at home

Peter Andre is on the mend after a two-week spell in hospital. The 34-year-old husband of glamour model Katie Price was discharged on Thursday morning and is now recovering at home in Surrey with his family. He was given the okay by doctors after being treated for viral meningitis.



The singer's spokesman - who last week was forced to reassure fans that rumours his client had passed away were not true - confirmed the good news. "He has been allowed to come home to recover and carry on with his medication. He needs to be left alone with his family but hopefully he's over the worst."



Twenty-eight-year-old Katie, who is eight months pregnant with her third child, has been keeping a vigil at Peter's bedside since he was admitted to hospital on April 22. The illness struck as the couple were flying back to London from a promotional tour of the US. Filming of the couple's ITV fly-on-the-wall reality show has meanwhile been postponed until Peter is has made a full recovery.