Hollywood heavyweights turn out for ringside match

hellomagazineWeb
PROMOTION
PROMOTION
Jennifer and husband Marc, who thrilled the crowd with a rendition of the American national anthem, take in the ringside action at the MGM Grand in Vegas
Photo: © AFP
Click on photos for gallery
Saturday's starry turnout also included lovebirds Jim and Jenny and High Fidelity actor John
Photo: © AFP
Cheeky Helen, who was accompanied by her director husband Taylor Hackford, makes a rabbit ears sign above an unsuspecting Will Ferrell's head as she takes up her seat
Photo: © AFP
7 MAY 2007
There was nothing lightweight about the audience at a Vegas boxing match on Saturday as some of the silver screen's biggest hitters turned out in droves. A proud Jennifer Lopez looked on as her husband Marc Anthony sang the American anthem while Jim Carrey and girlfriend Jenny McCarthy, Jack Nicholson, Leonardo DiCaprio and John Cusack took up their seats at the MGM Grand.
Also among the star-studded turnout was Oscar-winner Helen Mirren who seemed to be getting on like a house on fire with rap royalty P Diddy. The Queen star, who had to turn down an invite to Buckingham palace earlier this month due to filming commitments, was clearly in high spirits for the clash between Oscar de la Hoya and Floyd Mayweather - making a cheeky rabbit ears sign behind funnyman Will Ferell's head.
Boxing fans also were treated to the sight of Eva Longoria, fresh from a night out with singer Jessica Simpson the previous evening and looking super glam in a classic black dress, as well as a tanned and toned Matthew McConaughey.
newsletter sign up
Latest News
ADVERTISING
BLOG
ONLINE POLL
Sorry - voting has now closed
HOROSCOPE
Make hellomagazine.com your home page |
Advertising in the magazine |
Advertising on the website |
Disclaimer
Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico
© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved.