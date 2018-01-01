Coleen signs deal to create her own perfume

9 MAY 2007



Coleen McLoughlin has some fragrant plans in the pipeline. Wayne Rooney's pretty fiancée has revealed she's busy working on her own fragrance and beauty line, having inked a reported £10-million deal which looks set to confirm her fashion icon status and boost her earning power even closer to that of her soccer star beau.



The 21-year-old Liverpudlian recently flew to France to go over details of the cosmetic deal, which is expected to be officially announced next week. And she's already started creating the perfume, which will go on sale in the summer. "I'm working on the bottle designs, then I'll choose the name," she told a British newspaper.



The lucrative deal is just the latest addition to the savvy beauty's extensive business portfolio. She already earns £5 million a year from her various modelling and magazine contracts, and is set to announce a two-year deal with ITV to present a series of programmes for the channel.



Her first small screen outing will be for the reality show Coleen's Model Agency, a six-part series in which cameras will follow her as she grooms a group of aspiring catwalk queens, passing on style tips and helping them to find work.