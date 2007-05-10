Teased Becks gives blond 'do the boot

hellomagazineWeb
Blond today, gone tomorrow. David shows off his new style during a Real Madrid training session this week
The 32-year-old footie legend adopted his controversial peroxide blond 'do for a joint magazine shoot with wife Victoria. As soon as the photo session was out of the way, however, he had his bleached locks snipped off
10 MAY 2007
Less than two weeks after he debuted a dramatic platinum hairdo, David Beckham has had his quiffed peroxide locks shorn. And the new crew-cut leaves almost no evidence of his former blond bombshell look.
The 32-year-old football icon adopted the striking shade to co-ordinate with his wife's newly sun-kissed 'do in preparation for a joint magazine shoot with top photographer Steven Klein. With the session with the snapper over, however, Becks gave the controversial crop the snip, debuting a new streamlined look at a Real Madrid training session this week.
His former spiky blond style apparently fell out of favour after he received a ribbing about it from team-mates who compared him to legendary screen blonde Marilyn Monroe.
