LA girl Kimberly gets seduced by British capital

10 MAY 2007



It seems Kimberly Stewart enjoyed her recent trip to British capital so much she is considering swapping her LA pad for a home in London. The leggy daughter of veteran Scottish rocker Rod Stewart was in town on the promotional trail for her latest modelling assignment when she revealed her future plans.



"It looks like I'm moving here," she told a newspaper during her time in the city. "I'm going to have my kids here and maybe one day get married here."



There may be no potential groom in the picture at the moment, but while making the rounds of the London party circuit the statuesque blonde, who is the current face of upmarket lingerie brand Ultimo, was seen getting cosy with American rocker Caleb Followill, frontman for indie rock band Kings Of Leon.



She made some local pals, too, in the Geldof sisters, Pixie and Peaches, who showed her around their stomping ground. Despite their assistance, and the fact that her dad has long had a base in the UK, the California-based 27-year-old's understanding of the British capital remains a little sketchy it seems. When asked if she'd been to Camden, she replied: "I'm not sure. I know Pixie tried to take me there. Isn't it near the countryside?".