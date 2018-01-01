Kate's girl Lila is the star attraction at ballet show

11 MAY 2007



Kate Moss' daughter Lila Grace made a pretty little ballerina when she attended a special tea party in London's Wimbledon Theatre. Proving she's inherited more than sprinkling of her supermodel mum's star appeal, the four-year-old was the centre of attention at the Thursday afternoon affair to launch a new children's show by the English National Ballet.



Watching a preview of Angelina's Star Performance, Lila seemed entranced by the performance, clapping enthusiastically as it came to a close. And when invited to dance by an actress dressed as the eponymously titled show's lead character - the little girl readily accepted.



Wearing a delicate pink tutu and crossover cardigan, the youngster lived up to her second name, gracefully executing a series of twirls and stretches for the camera.



Lila is Kate's daughter from her relationship with magazine editor Jefferson Hack. The little girl is close to both Kate's mother Linda, and her father's parents.