Coleen lands plum two-year TV contract

14 MAY 2007



If there was any doubt that Coleen McLoughlin has completed her transformation from being known as the girlfriend of a premiership player to a full-blown success in her own right, news that she's bagged her first TV deal should lay it to rest. The unstoppable Liverpool lass has signed a two-year contract with ITV to host a number of day and peak-time shows for the channel.



Her first assignment will be an ITV2 series Coleen's Real Women, which will see her on a mission to find "naturally beautiful women" for modelling jobs. Wayne Rooney's fiancée has previously hosted a Tonight With Trevor McDonald special about her younger sister Rosie, who suffers from the rare genetic disorder Rett Syndrome.



Of her new show the 21-year-old said: "I want to give ordinary people the same opportunities I've had," before adding that the six-part series would aim "to persuade the most image conscious that bigger doesn't necessarily mean bad".



Coleen's latest high-profile deal comes hot on the heels of last week's announcement that the attractive blonde will be developing a fragrance and beauty line reportedly worth £10 million.