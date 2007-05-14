Jemima and Elizabeth turn on the glamour at City bash

14 MAY 2007



All eyes were on Hugh Grant's exes as they competed in the style stakes at a glitzy charity bash on Friday. Jemima Khan and newlywed Elizabeth Hurley both looked ravishing in their figure-hugging gowns as they attended the Ark charity event at London's historic Marlborough House. They were joined by Bob Geldof and his partner Jeanne Marine, David Furnish and city tycoons at the lavish dinner, which raised an incredible £28 million for kids' causes in just a few hours.



Stunning heiress Jemima - who has recently been seen out and about again with Hugh after their March split - looked every inch the golden girl in her strapless slinky affair with sequin detailing. Elizabeth, meanwhile, was a vision in bridal white, keeping the evening chill at bay with a furry wrap. Both are key players on the London social scene and often end up attending the same events, especially when there's a good cause involved.



They were among 1,000 guests, who feasted on carpaccio and tartare of Kobe beef with foie gras followed by Cornish seabass fillet and were treated to an address by former US President Bill Clinton. A thrilling auction included a ticket to next year's Academy Awards including two Armani outfits plus an invite to Elton John's pre-Oscars party which fetched £280,000. The evening was organized by Elle Macpherson's former partner Swiss financier Arpad "Arki" Busson, who set up the children's charity.