Posh turned into desperate housewife by L.A. move

15 MAY 2007



Not many would guess that Victoria Beckham would have to worry about her baking skills, but that's exactly what the former Spice Girl has been fretting about recently. She and husband David have apparently undergone countless interviews to see if they're the perfect Beverly Hills parents in order to get their boys into top LA schools.



"I've had to turn myself into Bree," says the mum-of-three, comparing herself to Marcia Cross' etiquette-obsessed character in Desperate Housewives. "It's hard getting into a private school in Beverly Hills. As a parent you feel like you are on trial," she told The Sun. She has apparently had to promise to "do loads for the school" while her footie ace husband has offered to give pupils some lessons. "I'm just worried that my cupcakes won't be up to standard," she quipped.



With furniture already being shipped from their Madrid home to their new LA pad, which Victoria's interior design pal Kelly Hoppen has helped refurbish, the former Spice Girl's hard work is finally falling into place. She says it was a "nightmare" finding their dream family base in the US, though, a task which fell solely to her as David was playing football in Spain. "Thankfully now I've found a lovely place and I'm hoping to have everything just perfect for when David and the boys see it. I'm really nervous because he hasn't seen it yet."