Astronomy student Myleene reaches for science stars

15 MAY 2007



Not only is she a classically trained musician, popular TV personality and Marks & Spencer model, Myleene Klass also happens to be a keen amateur astronomer. Who better then to give the subject of physics a glamorous new voice? The former Hear'Say singer was delighted to launch a campaign this week to encourage science graduates to train as teachers, and said the physics did not deserve its reputation as dull.



"This is a colourful subject and one that's relevant to peoples lives," she said as she stood in front of a model of the solar system at London's Liverpool Street station. Myleene, who is expecting a baby girl this September with fiancé Graham Quinn, also talked about her own efforts to learn more about her favourite hobby.



"Astronomy has long been a subject close to my heart and I'm currently studying for an MA in astronomy and planetary science at the Open University" she explained. The I'm A Celebrity star has been interested in the topic since her father first taught her the basics of astronomy as a child.