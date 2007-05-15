Crash survivor Richard raises money for the air ambulance

Richard Hammond got the chance to do something for the people who not so long ago saved his life by helping to raise money for the air ambulance. The Top Gear presenter attended a classic car event in aid of the service near his Gloucestershire home and made sure to make time for a chat with the helicopter ambulance crew. "It's great to say thank you to the air ambulance and nice to be able to do it in person," says the 37-year-old, who is affectionately known as Hamster. "Last time I couldn't remember much about it."



The dad-of-two has made a miraculous recovery since crashing a jet-powered dragster during a stunt for his motoring show last September and being airlifted to hospital in a coma. After brain surgery Richard returned to the small screen in January and is now keen to help raise funds for the air ambulance service.



He and his daughters Izzy, six, and three-year-old Willow braved the rainy conditions and joined crowds visiting stalls and checking out the cars on display. And it seems Richard has already passed his love of motors on to his kids. "The girls love their cars and the Aston Martin is a particular favourite," he said. "We are all wet but I'm glad to have come."