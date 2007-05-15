Justin invites gorgeous Jessica on Manchester date

hellomagazineWeb
The singer and his actress date have been spending time together in Manchester, where Justin performed as part of his UK tour
Jessica, pictured at February's Oscar ceremony, is becoming hot property in Hollywood. She is shortly due to start filming Oscar Wilde's A Woman Of No Importance with Sean Bean and Annette Bening
It seems Justin Timberlake has found love again after his high-profile break-up with long-term girlfriend Cameron Diaz. The SexyBack singer has invited stunning actress Jessica Biel to join him on the UK leg of his tour, and they spent the weekend together in Manchester where he was staying in a suite at the Lowry Hotel. Their low-key date included a trip to Old Trafford football stadium, where they watched Manchester United lose to London's West Ham.
It's not the first time the pair have been linked. The 25-year-old Illusionist star, who was recently voted the sexiest woman alive by Esquire magazine, was spotted getting close to her new man on several occasions in January. They snowboarded together at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah and the same month she was invited to hang out backstage at his concert in San Diego. Jessica also partied with him at Prince's Golden Globe bash.
Justin, 26, had previously been linked to another blonde bombshell, Scarlett Johansson, but the Lost In Translation star has insisted they're just friends.
