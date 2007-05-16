Lady Helen and Clive unite for a good cause in the capital

hellomagazineWeb
Children Of Men actor Clive and Clic Sargent ambassador Helen both stepped out for the charity fundraiser
Land Girls star Anna was clearly delighted to reunite with handsome newcomer Lee who she is appearing alongside in an upcoming US television series
16 MAY 2007
Armani muse Lady Helen Taylor led a roll-call of famous faces helping raise funds for poorly children at London's chic Sanderson hotel on Tuesday night. Among them was fellow Giorgio fan Clive Owen - set to return to UK TV screens in the upcoming sequel to Elizabeth - who was spotted catching up with Clic Sargent ambassador Lady Helen at the celebrity studded affair.
The modelling world was represented at the annual bash by the photogenic combination of Dior Homme hunk Jamie Dornan and Danish beauty Helena Christensen.
English rose Anna Friel, meanwhile, seemed thrilled at the opportunity to have a chat with American rising star Lee Pace who recently shared the screen with Matt Damon in The Good Shepherd. The mum-of-one enthusiastically threw her arms around the handsome actor - her co-star in a forthcoming US series for the ABC network called Pushing Daisies.
