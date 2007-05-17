Nancy back in London with Sven to launch new book

Raven-haired beauty Nancy Dell'Olio is once again bringing her particular brand of Latin glamour to the British capital. After some time out of the spotlight the Italian property lawyer, who joined guests this week at the launch of Gary Rhodes' new eaterie Rhodes W1 Restaurant, is back on the London social scene to launch her autobiography.



Stunning in a shimmering silver gown Nancy attended the event solo, but according to reports is back with her long-term partner, former England coach Sven Goran Eriksson. She has apparently also moved back into his £2.6 million Regents Park home. The couple split in autumn last year, but have rekindled their romance recently with a safari holiday in South Africa and a romantic weekend in Portugal.

Nancy's memoir, entitled My Beautiful Game, which hits shelves on June 4, apparently lays bare the details of her tumultuous nine-year relationship with the Swedish football manager. She's hired the PR company which represents Paul McCartney to handle the publicity, and is currently negotiating a serialisation deal worth £350,000 with a tabloid newspaper.

And what does Sven think of the book? Nancy's representatives told the Daily Mail he has read sections of it and is apparently happy with them. Meanwhile friends of the couple say Sven will be at Nancy's side at the work's launch next month.