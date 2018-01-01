Kate tops society hostesses' wish list

18 MAY 2007



Far from stepping out of the limelight in the wake of her split from Prince William five weeks ago, Kate Middleton is rapidly becoming a glamorous girl about town who tops every party organiser's guest wish list. The Berkshire-born fashion assistant set flashbulbs popping on Thursday night as she arrived, elegant in a patterned satin dress, at one of her and her former beau's favourite London haunts, the nightclub Boujis. If anything, her profile is higher than ever it seems.



The single life seems to agree with the pretty 25-year-old, who has been cementing her fashion style now that she's no longer a royal connection. And she's been spotted out and about at a number of high-profile events lately.



Earlier in the month she was snapped sipping champagne in the VIP box at The Badminton Horse Trials, and at the start of this week - demure in a cream lace dress - she happily posed for photographers at the launch of a pal's book hosted by Asprey's jewellers.



And, although she hardly seems to need them, if Kate is on the look out for any tips about London's party circuit, she could ask her new socialite pal Tara Palmer-Tomkinson, whom she met at the glitzy event. The pair chatted away in the course of the evening, with Tara at one point being overheard offering advice on coping with life in the public eye. "Keep your chin up Kate, don't let them get you down. You will be fine," she said.