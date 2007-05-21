Drama queen Victoria triumphs at TV BAFTAs

21 MAY 2007



Rising stars were out in force, but the night undoubtedly belonged to the small screen's veteran performers at Sunday's TV BAFTA awards. Victoria Wood received two gongs, taking her total tally over the years to seven. The comic talent was rewarded with a best actress award for her rare foray into serious fare with the self-penned Housewife, a poignant WWII piece, which was also honoured as the best single drama.



"I didn't bring a joke with me because I wasn't expecting to win either of them," she said, before paying tribute to her fellow nominees Anne-Marie Duff, Ruth Wilson and Samantha Morton, and telling them their time would come "because I'm quite old now".



Jim Broadbent edged out Life On Mars star John Sims to be named best actor for Channel 4's Longford. But the detective show could easily have won an award for best scene stealing moment of the night after John's co-star Philip Glenister arrived in character driving a vintage motor. Meanwhile, Ross Kemp walked away with a trophy for his documentary series about gangs.



The Royle family showed once again that being a dysfunctional clan pays, when their one-off episode entitled Queen Of Sheba picked up the best situation comedy award.



Among the evening's most glamorous attendees was Davina McCall, who was showing off her svelte post-pregnancy figure in a thigh-revealing wraparound Diane von Furstenberg dress as she chatted to Chantelle Houghton. The celebrity Big Brother winner turned heads when she arrived in a backless ballgown. Other stunning guests included Emmerdale actress Roxanne Pallett and presenter Holly Willoughby, who sent the cameras into overdrive with their striking blue numbers.