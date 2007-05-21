Tina Turner makes a glittering comeback in London

From those legendary legs to that famous voice, Tina Turner proved she's still simply the best as she made her comeback on Friday, seven years after waving goodbye to fans at Wembley Stadium. The indomitable 67-year-old came out of retirement for the sake of a good cause, attracting a roll call of stars to the Bedrock Ball in London's Natural History Museum. And it seems she's got more plans in the pipeline, too. "Wisdom comes with age, especially when one is at the stage I am," she said. "I still feel like something else is coming for me, something very special. I might be 90 or 100 years old, but I'll still be able to say, 'I've got it!'."



Among those listening to a medley of her greatest hits were music producer and Grease Is The Word judge David Gest, who was accompanied by his girlfriend Malandra Burrows, 41 - a former soap actress who has appeared on Emmerdale. The pair, who began dating earlier this year, joined leading lights from the British showbiz scene including Chris Tarrant and Esther Rantzen.



Fresh from her recent debut as a Sun Hill cop in The Bill, former EastEnder Louisa Lytton sizzled in orange silk while socialite Tara Palmer Tomkinson opted for a red-hot scarlet number. The exclusive event, a fundraiser for kids' charity Caudwell Children, included a champagne reception, dinner and an auction, and was hosted by Top Gear presenter Richard Hammond. Tables at the bash cost £15,000 with proceeds going towards helping sick children.