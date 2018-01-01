Paul and Heather decide to give peace a chance

21 MAY 2007



Determined their little girl shouldn't suffer, Sir Paul McCartney and his estranged wife Heather Mills have apparently agreed they will come to a settlement over the end of their marriage by next spring. Both dote on three-year-old Beatrice and plan to move on as quickly as possible from what have been, at times, fraught divorce proceedings.



Over the weekend, the millionaire musician and his former partner were spotted having a ten-minute meeting in a North London restaurant, while their daughter played nearby. After their rendezvous Paul lifted Beatrice into the air so she could say goodbye to her mother, who responded with a cheery wave.



Sir Paul has reportedly agreed that a divorce deal will be signed in the next year and is also inviting Heather to celebrations marking his 65th birthday in June. According to sources, the ex-Beatle has given Heather an interim payment of £1 million. It has been estimated by experts that the animal rights campaigner is in line to receive a final settlement of around £100 million from the singer's £800-million fortune.



The amicable face-to-face meeting represents a step forward in relations between the former couple. And comments made last week by Sir Paul indicate that he appears to be feeling more upbeat these days. "There is a tunnel and there is a light and I will get there, and in the meantime I will enjoy my work and my family," he said.