Eva works hard to deliver at charity volleyball match

22 MAY 2007



She's proved her acting skills in hit drama Desperate Housewives, but by her own admission, Eva Longoria isn't exactly an accomplished volleyball player. That didn't stop her throwing herself wholeheartedly into a match to benefit a kids charity last weekend, though. The 32-year-old small screen beauty took to the California court wearing a shirt with "Longoria" on the back and a San Antonio Spurs basketball team cap - the squad that fiancé Tony Parker plays for.



Eva admits she'd been given a stern talking to by her sports star boyfriend prior to the match. "He was like, 'Babe, you'd better not stink'," she reveals. There was added pressure in that her husband-to-be is good at the beachside sport, she says, adding, "but that's because he's 6ft 3in!".



With her Paris nuptials approaching - the ceremony takes place on July 7 - Eva spent some time earlier this month scouting out locations in the French capital and spending time catching up with her beau's mum and brother, who both live in the country.



Once the excitement of the big day is over for the Texas-native and her Belgian-born love it'll be business as usual for Eva. She's due to jet straight back to the US after the nuptials to start shooting the next series of Desperate Housewives on July 9.