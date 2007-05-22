Posh takes starring retail role in her new reality show

Having signed up to present a reality show which TV bosses promise will show a "personal view of what being 'Posh' truly represents", it was obvious Victoria Beckham would want to include a segment featuring her indulging in one of her favourite pastimes - shopping. Which explains why she was being trailed round a Beverly Hills shopping mall by a film crew over the weekend.



Although she's still two months off formally making the move to LA, the 33-year-old style icon has already started chronicling the process for her new TV series. And if the frenzied reception she received at the shopping centre is anything to go by, she's well on the way to becoming a star across the pond - even before the show airs in America.



As she browsed the mall in a striking purple mini dress featuring bow detail on the back, the former Spice Girl was clearly in her element. The dress wasn't the only eye-catching about her look, though. A combination of its low neckline and the short, sun-kissed crop Victoria has been sporting of late revealed the Hebrew tattoo the mum-of three got to mark her and David's sixth wedding anniversary in 2005. The phrase, which translates into "I am my beloved, my beloved is mine", matches the one on her husband's left forearm.



The fashion icon's six-part series, which airs in the US this summer, is not her only foray into American television. Her first major appearance will come when she presents a gong at the MTV Awards in June.