Dancing queens Kylie and Sharon wowed the crowd when they performed an impromptu duet to raise money for charity
Photo: © Getty Images
One guest went away even happier after winning a prized lot during the fundraising auction: a kiss from screen idol George Clooney
Photo: © Getty Images

Spontaneous Sharon gets Kylie in a spin

24 MAY 2007

On fabulous form and getting into the groove for charity, Kylie Minogue brought the house down when she performed at a high-profile gala in Cannes. And that wasn't the only treat in store for guests at the benefit, as hostess Sharon Stone joined the pop princess on stage, boogying away and providing backing vocals for two of her hits Can't Get You Out Of My Head and The Locomotion.

Sharon cajoled the singer into the impromptu set after the star-studded audience agreed to raise £200,000 per tune for the Hollywood actress' amfAR AIDs foundation. As the sexy duo hit the stage whoops and cheers were heard from the crowd, which included The Last King Of Scotland actress Kerry Washington, as well as supermodels Elle Macpherson and Naomi Campbell. "I was roped into this by Sharon. I'll do anything for her," declared the latter.

The other highlight of the night came when a smooch from George Clooney was auctioned off. With one lucky lady from the audience paying £175,000 for the privilege, the dreamboat actor took his duties seriously leaning in and placing a hand around her waist before planting a kiss on her lips.

As well as her Cannes appearance Kylie is juggling a host of other commitments. Unlike others who favour high-tech means of keeping a note of their upcoming chores, the petite Aussie was pictured leaving her London home with her agenda for the next few months scribbled on the back of an envelope.

It read: "Songs to Parkinson" – perhaps a reference to tracks she plans to sing on the ITV chat show, "Coty Perfume" about her fragrance deal with the scent producer, "film festivals/release/downloads" and more mundanely "mugs" suggesting her kitchen is in need of some crockery.

