Jodie and Hugh show off golfing skills at Pro-Am championship

24 MAY 2007



Supermodel Jodie Kidd was among the sporting celebrities taking a break from their day job on Wednesday as she swung into action on the Wentworth golf course in Surrey. She was teeing off at the Pro-Am championship, impressing by-standers including English top golfer Paul Casey, with her skill on the fairways.



Golf, as well as polo, is a favourite pastime for the catwalk star, who announced her split from husband Aidan Butler in April. Currently a design consultant for Hi-Tec Golf footwear label, she also a regular competitor on the amateur circuit.



Music And Lyrics actor Hugh Grant was also showing off his expert form at the event. The British star loves to spend his spare time on the greens, in the past receiving tuition from top professional and championship regular Colin Montgomerie.



Another celeb enjoying the sunny day out was Chelsea striker Andriy Shevchenko. The 30-year-old Ukranian's passion for putting goes further than most - he married American model Kristen Pazik on a golf course in Washington in 2004.