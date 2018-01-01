Madonna takes a leaf out of Guy's book with film debut

25 MAY 2007



Even a seasoned showbiz hand like Madonna needs a little support when she takes on a new venture. So her director husband Guy Ritchie was on hand to pass on tips as the Queen of Pop clocked up a first: directing a movie.



The 30-minute short Filth And Wisdom features a subject matter that strays not too far from her area of expertise. The superstar singer has revealed the film is based on her own life experiences, but has otherwise kept details of the project hush hush. "I hate to be a tease, but you know how I am," she told fans.



On the shoot in a London street market this week the Material Girl, dressed in a casual green tracksuit teamed with a skull and crossbones cap, was all business giving instructions from the director's chair.



Characters reportedly include an Indian chemist owner, a Jewish businessman and a failed ballet dancer who takes up pole dancing. Madonna is hoping filming will wrap by July when she aims to be back in the recording studio. Meanwhile, her other half is set to return to film-making with RocknRolla a low budget gangster flick he has written and produced himself.