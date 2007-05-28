England star Becks admits Posh is the sensible one

Their combined fortune is in the tens of millions, but David Beckham has revealed he can't go on spending sprees as his wife has a careful eye on the purse strings. "Victoria is the one who tells me, 'You can't pay for that'. She's the sensible one who tells me not to be so silly," said the talented midfielder in a recent radio interview. "She will tell me in a restaurant just to get a cheap bottle of wine, so I tell her it only cost £15 when really it cost much more. She's the sensible one in the relationship who watches where the money goes."



The pair are well-known for their love of designer fashion and love to splash out on each other when it comes to special occasions, but one thing David doesn't need to fork out for are his headline-making haircuts. "That's one thing that's been said over the years, that I've paid five grand for a haircut. And I'm like: seriously, my mate does it for free'."



Despite the retail-friendly pair's other expenditure there's no question money will ever be a problem, though. David, who recently helped his current team Real Madrid to the top of the league, has signed a record £128 million deal to play for the LA Galaxy team.



He may also be boosting the Beckham coffers further with the new sponsorship deals which could come his way as a result of his England recall. If the former England skipper succeeds in giving his national side a boost, "he'll be right back there on top, he's the golden boy again," says PR expert Max Clifford, adding: "It could put another £50 million in the kitty."



Although many saw the 32-year-old's move to American soccer as a retirement plan, the handsome star has shown he is still a world-class player. After being overlooked by new England coach Steve McClaren since the World Cup in Germany last year, he is now likely to play against Brazil at Wembley on June 1 and a 2008 European Championship qualifier against Estonia five days later. "He is in very, very good form. The team needs that," says Steve.



While David and his family are looking forward to their new life in LA there will be regrets next month at leaving Madrid, where they have made their home for the last few years. "The language was a big difficulty for all of us, but we have adapted really well. The Spanish culture I have enjoyed a lot as it is so family orientated. I love the food and I will miss the Spanish people." Becks will also be leaving behind the Real Madrid team-mates who have been such a support since the family moved to the Spanish capital. "Roberto Carlos and Ronaldo have looked after me, Victoria, and the kids. We used to go round to their houses for a samba band and a barbecue."