Help was at hand when Heidi wanted a family outing. Grandmother Erma pushed Johan in his pram while Heidi took charge of Leni. Two nannies brought up the rear with Henry, leaving the third to wheel the double buggy
Also out and about in New York a couple of days earlier was Liv, who took a more minimal approach to an outing with three-year-old Milo. The pair went solo as they visited the local fire department where the tot picked up a colourful book that clearly caught his imagination
Heidi recruits help of army of nannies for retail outing

29 MAY 2007

Mum-of-three Heidi Klum clearly likes to be fully prepared for any eventuality when venturing out with her young brood. The German model, who turns 34 on Friday, enlisted the help of her own mother Erma plus an entourage of three nannies - one for each child - when she checked out the shops in the Big Apple's trendy Soho district on Monday.

With the children's grandmother taking responsibility for the youngest, six-month-old Johan, Heidi held three-year-old daughter Leni's hand while a nanny pushed an empty double-buggy - leaving two nannies in charge of one-year-old Henry.

Less was more for another New York-based mum, Lord Of The Rings star Liv Tyler, when she took her son Milo for an outing in his pram. Without a nanny or bodyguard in sight, the duo paid a visit to a local fire station where Liv treated her boy to a colourful kiddies book about the fire department which seemed to have the tot completely fascinated.

