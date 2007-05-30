Hazel takes presenter honour at sports awards

One of the most popular faces of British sport, Hazel Irvine, walked away with the prestigious presenter gong at the Royal Television Society's Sports Awards on Tuesday, beating out tough competition from fellow presenters Steve Rider and Mark Nicholas. Some of the biggest names in the business were there for the ceremony, which also honoured Grandstand, the sports programme which enjoyed a 49-year run.



St Andrews-born Hazel became the youngest-ever presenter on the BBC's flagship sports show in 1997. She's also known to UK viewers for her role on Ski Sunday, as well as her reports on the last five Olympic games, and events such as Wimbledon and the London Marathon.



Grandstand veteran Des Lynam, accompanied by his agent Jane Morgan, was also among the guests at London's Savoy hotel, where Clare Balding was on hosting duties. Inside Sports presenter Gabby Logan, her rugby-playing husband Kenny, and Terry Wogan joined those who saw ITV's boat race coverage win the live outside broadcast and sports feature awards. Former Manchester United manager Ron Atkinson's Sky One programme Big Ron Manager, meanwhile, was named best show.