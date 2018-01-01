Friendly divorce finally ends Chris and Billie's marriage

31 MAY 2007



The last chapter to one of the most amicable marriage splits took place on Thursday as the divorce between Chris Evans and Billie Piper was finalised three years after they separated. It will now take a further six weeks before the divorce becomes absolute.



Former Doctor Who star Billie and Chris, who wed wearing flip-flops in a laidback LA ceremony in May 2001, have remained close friends since their split. They live just yards apart in London and, according to friends, talk by phone almost every day as well as regularly meeting up.



Twenty-four-year-old Billie has always stressed she would not be seeking any of her former husband's £30 million fortune. "I'm not taking a penny from him. I think that would be disgusting," she said last year.



The attractive blonde has recently found love again in the arms of Lewis actor Laurence Fox, with whom she also appears in the West End show Treats. The pair met during rehearsals last year.



Meanwhile, her former husband has been romantically linked with professional golfer Natasha Shishmanian, to whom he dedicated his double win at the Sony Radio Awards earlier this month.