SJP calls on British golden girl Cat for styling advice

31 MAY 2007



You know you've made it in Hollywood when Sarah Jessica Parker calls you for advice. That's exactly what happened to former children's TV presenter Cat Deeley, who has moved across the pond to make her name in LA. It seems the former Sex And The City star was so taken with the Birmingham lass' appearance she rang up to get the names of her hair and make-up people.



"Sarah Jessica Parker saw me on the American TV show I present, So You think You Can Dance, loved my hair and make-up and wanted to book my team for a one-off event," she explains. "I got so excited I can't even tell you." The 30-year-old isn't willing to part with her stylists for good, however. "I've told them, 'If she starts to take you away from me, I will kick her in the shins.' I'm not above it," she jokes.



Now her career has taken off Stateside, Cat's not just handing out beauty advice. In August she'll return to the UK to deliver a talk about working in the US - entitled If I Can Make It There, I'll Make It Anywhere - at the Edinburgh TV Festival.