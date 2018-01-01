David Beckham being considered for 'posh' honour

1 JUNE 2007



Former Posh Spice Victoria Beckham may soon be a whole lot posher. The one-time Spice Girl could become 'Lady Victoria', after it emerged this week that her husband David Beckham is being considered for a knighthood.



According to reports the soccer ace's name is among those currently being scrutinised by Whitehall for both Tony Blair's Resignation Honours list and the Queen's annual Birthday Honours.



It remains to be seen if David's name will make onto the final list, but his chances of adding to the OBE he was awarded in 2003 are said to be high, reflecting his work for charity and role in bringing the 2012 Olympics to London.



Whatever the final outcome, it was business as usual this week for Becks, who makes his England squad comeback tonight as he rejoins his team to play against Brazil. And cheering him on from the sidelines will be his loyal wife - who has halted filming of her LA reality show to support him.



American TV bosses wanted Victoria in the US this week for a fortnight's filming, but she has refused as it would have meant missing her husband's England return, as well as his final game for Real Madrid next week.



"She was in tears when she heard he'd been recalled to the England squad, as she knew that was his ultimate dream," says a source. "There's no way she'd have sacrificed being there to spur him on against Brazil… just to do a TV show - regardless of how much it would help her career in the US."



Filming for the show will continue in June, but its producers are apparently worried it won't be ready in time for its planned autumn slot. "The schedule was incredibly tight, and it's up to the network what happens next," said Victoria's spokeswoman on Thursday.