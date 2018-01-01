Clubbing Kate shows off an edgy new look

1 JUNE 2007



The prim and proper Kate Middleton who stepped out with Prince William seems worlds away from the sassy young lady who's emerged since the end of the relationship. And there was further evidence of the edgier style she's making her own these days, as she enjoyed a night out in West London this week.



The pretty fashion assistant showed off her svelte figure in a pair of pale skinny jeans. And a sign she is enjoying her fashion freedom was her eye-catching red top - not least because it revealed a glimpse of black underwear, an approach she is unlikely to have ventured as Wills' girlfriend.



Kate and her pals partied the night away at London clubs Mahinki and Boujis with the pretty brunette's 22-year-old sister Pippa, who friends say has a lot to do with the emergence of the new more confident, stylish Kate.



And the girls are fast becoming a formidable double act on the London social scene, with Pippa accompanying her sister to a string of high-profile engagements. They have both been invited to Richard Branson's pre-Wimbledon party and are on the guest list for Royal Ascot.



Pippa, who has just finished her studies at Edinburgh University, has moved into Kate's Chelsea flat for a summer of girlie fun. The pair apparently have a beautician who comes round every week to do their spray tans and have been enjoying shopping trips together on the King's Road. "Pippa's glad to 'get her sister back'," one chum told a British newspaper. "The two are very close, and she never got to spend much time with Kate when she dated William."