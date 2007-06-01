Denise and Jessica's 'rubbish' outfits cause quite a stir

1 JUNE 2007



Denise Van Outen may win the praise of fashionistas for her choice of glamorous designer frocks, but the stylish blonde's latest outfit is just rubbish.



The Any Dream Will Do presenter donned the eye-catching creation, constructed entirely from waste packaging, to launch Recycle Now Week, which begins on Saturday. And she's enthusiastic about fronting the environmental campaign.



"I've been into recycling for several years, and it's great to see that it's no longer something just a few of us do," she explains. "With everyone from George Clooney and Cameron Diaz to Lily Cole championing environmental issues, going green has never been more fashionable."



Denise's technicolour dress was designed by former Levi's creative director Gary Harvey, and is made from recycled cans, bottle tops, cardboard packaging, glass beads and plastic bags. The designer also created a voluminous skirt made from newspapers and a ballgown created from old Levi's jeans. "The collection is a statement against a disposable culture. I wanted to show that it’s possible to create something useful and beautiful from waste materials," Gary explains.



And it seems Denise is not the only screen starlet donning an unusual outfit to promote recycling. Across the pond, The Illusionist actress Jessica Biel was shooting an advert for recycling, turning heads as she headed down the garden path apparently straight out of the shower. The silver screen siren, who is currently dating Justin Timberlake, showed she was willing to abandon her usually stylish get-ups for a good cause, dressing up for the cameras in a pink towelling bathrobe and fluffy zebra-print slippers.