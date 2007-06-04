Brides-to-be Salma and Eva glow at Hispanic artist event

hellomagazineWeb
Expectant Ugly Betty producer and actress Salma stepped out in a chic black dress for Friday's awards ceremony
The evening's host Eva, who was accompanied by her basketball champ husband-to-be Tony, started out in a bow-detailed creation before slipping into another 17 outfits in the course of the evening
4 JUNE 2007
She recently ventured out in a t-shirt saying 'Stylish, Sexy, Pregnant" and Salma Hayek certainly lived up to her glamorous reputation as she attended the ALMA awards in California last Friday. The radiant actress, whose baby is due this summer, was at the bash - which honours achievements by Hispanic artists - to pick up the outstanding television series gong for her hit show Ugly Betty. All in all the programme won four awards, including best actress for its star America Ferrera, and best supporting actress for her on-screen sibling Ana Ortiz.
She no doubt had plenty to talk about with the evening's host, Eva Longoria, who like her is engaged to a Frenchman. No date has yet been released for the nuptials, but Frida star Salma is set to tie the knot with wealthy businessman Francois-Henri Pinault, chairman of luxury goods company PPR which owns labels such as Gucci. Eva, meanwhile, is to walk down the aisle with Belgium-born, France-raised basketball player Tony Parker on July 7 in Paris. The gala turned out to be a hard night's work for the Desperate Housewives beauty, who changed an incredible 18 times during the event and even performed a red-hot salsa dance with co-host Mario Lopez.
Ugly Betty wasn't the only big winner at the ceremony. Brad Pitt movie Babel also walked away with four awards, including best film actress for talented Mexican Adriana Barraza, and best movie.
