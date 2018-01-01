Billie and her beau Laurence quit the city for country life

4 JUNE 2007



North London has lost one of its best-loved residents to the picturesque South Downs. Former Doctor Who actress Billie Piper has decided she wants a slice of the good life and has moved with her actor boyfriend Laurence Fox into a £1 million cottage in Midhurst, West Sussex, where she apparently can't wait to cultivate her own vegetable patch and keep chickens. The pair have even had their first visitor - Billie's former husband Chris Evans, who has given their new home the seal of approval.



"She's made the break from the Big Smoke," said the flame-haired DJ. "They’ve bought a fab and truly lovely cottage. Views to die for, very manageable, and sizeable gardens and a multi-level living space. It really is a wonderful place."



It marks a new start for the award-winning actress, who was granted a divorce from Chris in the High Court last week. She and Laurence, 28, have been appearing together in the West End play Treats and are clearly enamoured by the idea of peaceful country living away from the bustle of the metropolis.