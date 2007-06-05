Heidi and co do a 'Charlie's Angels' at fashion Oscars

For American designer Michael Kors, the quandary of choosing an escort to accompany him to an event known as the Oscars of fashion was just too great. So the former Project Runway judge solved the problem by taking three glamorous ladies along to the CFDA Fashion Awards this week, each of whom he dressed in one of his own creations. And the New York style icon looked pleased as punch with his beautiful dates as they adopted a playful Charlie's Angels-inspired pose at the event.



German model-turned-businesswoman Heidi Klum sparkled - literally - in a brown gown adorned with Swarovski crystals, while Ethiopian catwalk queen Liya Kebede showed off her shapely legs in a cheetah-patterned minidress. The third member of the stylish trio, Will And Grace star Debra Messing, was looking equally elegant in a flowing satin gown.



Choosing a date for the do was considerably less difficult for music legend David Bowie, who attended with his beautiful wife Iman. And the model, who wore a figure-hugging red Donna Karan affair, revealed she still loves her job after almost three decades treading the runways. "What's not to love? You're always playing dress up" she says.



Other eye-catching names at the event included Hitch star Eva Mendez, who opted for an eye-catching hot pink creation. Meanwhile Uma Thurman, who presented a trophy during the ceremony, was on typically elegant form in a blue halterneck gown.



Winners on the night included California-born designer Derek Lam, who took home the best accessory design gong, and Ralph Lauren. The man behind the Polo label was presented with a lifetime achievement award by Oprah Winfrey, who wore one of his classic wrap-around gowns. "He's admired, imitated but never equalled," she said as she presented the trophy.