Daring Posh spices up mag awards with risque designer corset

The former Spice Girl emphasised her svelte figure when she teamed a designer corset with frilly pants for a magazine awards bash this week
Photo: © Getty Images
Charlotte - who is expecting a baby with rugby player boyfriend Gavin Henson - was a vision in bridal white at the London event
Photo: © Getty Images
Sven's glamorous Italian girlfriend ensured she didn't miss out on her share of attention, making summery statement in a 'rose'-appliqued gown
Photo: © Getty Images
6 JUNE 2007
Always a step ahead of the fashion pack, style queen Victoria Beckham stole the show at a magazine awards on Tuesday in one of her most risque ensembles yet. The mum-of-three turned heads in a black corset that revealed frilly pants, a tiny Chanel bolero jacket, fingerless gloves à la Karl Lagerfeld and six-inch heels. "It's nice to be daring once in a while," she told reporters.
Her show-stopping outfit certainly wouldn't have looked out of place at a Spice Girls reunion - something that could soon become take place according to Victoria. "I'm really hopeful that it will definitely happen," she revealed to the Daily Mirror. According to industry reports the girls could earn £5 million apiece for six, one-off live reunion gigs to support the release of their Greatest Hits album.
The former Posh Spice was at the Glamour magazine awards in London where she scooped not only the woman of the year title but entrepreneur of the year. Also picking up gongs were Charlotte Church, who at six months pregnant was looking swell in her customised Anthony Price dress.
The 21-year-old Welsh songbird turned chat show host won the award for TV personality of the year. "I haven't been back to London for ages," says the Cardiff-based star. "The last time I was here I went out clubbing. There'll be none of that this time."
Zara Phillips, meanwhile, added a regal touch to the proceedings as she was named sportswoman of the year, while Sven Goran Eriksson's uber-glam girlfriend Nancy Dell'Olio guaranteed a slice of attention for herself with a flamboyant, floral-themed dress.
