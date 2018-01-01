Rod's girl Penny all set for 'perfect' wedding

6 JUNE 2007



As her rocker fiancé revealed this week, Penny Lancaster is due to walk down the aisle with Rod Stewart in less than two weeks. Details of the nuptials - thought to be taking place at a luxury hotel in the upmarket Italian resort of Potofino - are being kept a closely guarded secret, but Penny has been more forthcoming about her feelings surrounding the big day.



"It's once in a lifetime, so it's going to be perfect," she told a British newspaper this week. "For me it's just that romantic girl's dream of your father walking down the aisle with you, and all your friends and family coming together."



The statuesque blonde says she knows her marriage will go the distance as they both know what to expect after enjoying a lengthy courtship. "We've been together nearly eight years now and there's not much we don't know about each other," she told The Daily Mirror. "We're entering into the seriousness of marriage and the commitment for life and we couldn't be more sure about it than now."



Penny first met Rod at a Christmas party in 1998 when she was a photography student. Egged by a pal, she asked him for his autograph. The rock icon invited her to take some snaps at a concert, but it wasn't until nine months later that he called to ask if he could see the pictures - and take her out to dinner.



Seven years on Rod went down on one knee and asked for her hand in marriage at the top of the Eiffel Tower. The wedding plans were halted, though, when Penny discovered she was expecting the couple's first child, Alastair, now 18 months old.



And it seems that once the big day is over, Penny would like to further add to their family. "One other child would be wonderful," she says. "If it's a girl, great. But a little boy would be lovely, too. He might just have to wear pink once in a while!"