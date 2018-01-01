Paris goes home after getting early release

hellomagazineWeb
PROMOTION
PROMOTION
Paris, pictured at the MTV movie awards on Sunday hours before she entered the facility, has been allowed to go home. She will remain there under house arrest for 40 days
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photo to enlarge
7 JUNE 2007
After just four nights in LA's Century Regional Detention Facility, Paris Hilton has been allowed to return home far earlier than expected. Her release is apparently due to an unspecified medical condition, but officials stress she is still technically in custody. The heiress was sentenced to 45 days and been due to complete a minimum 23-day stay for her violation of a probation order. Under the terms of the new agreement, which was handled through her lawyer, she will complete a further 40 days detention in the confines of her West Hollywood home.
According to Sheriff's Department spokesman Steve Whitemore, the 26-year-old was sent home early Thursday morning fitted with an electronic monitoring device and must remain in her West Hollywood home for 40 days, after which he said she will have "fulfilled her debt to society". The Simple Life star had earlier admitted she was "very scared" about entering the facility but was trying to remain strong.
The actress' psychiatrist, who described her client as "emotionally distraught and traumatised as a consequence of the findings at the May 4 hearing", visited her for two hours on Tuesday.
newsletter sign up
Latest News
ADVERTISING
BLOG
ONLINE POLL
Sorry - voting has now closed
HOROSCOPE
Make hellomagazine.com your home page |
Advertising in the magazine |
Advertising on the website |
Disclaimer
Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico
© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved.