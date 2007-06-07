Laurence joins celebrity art crowd for summer social

7 JUNE 2007



Flamboyant Changing Rooms favourite Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen was mingling with fellow UK celebs this week at the opening bash for this year's Royal Academy Of Arts Summer Exhibition. The interior designer - who was accompanied by his wife Jackie - had an extra reason to pay close attention to the works of art on display. He was there to film the event for a BBC 2 programme about the annual art show.



Joining Laurence and his wife for the sneak preview of the exhibits was Oxford-born model Yasmin Le Bon, who attended with her stunning daughter Amber Rose. The two gorgeous ladies, who both strolled the event's yellow carpet in strappy heels and floaty dresses, could easily have been mistaken for sisters.



Other stars enjoying the afternoon of culture included former EastEnders beauty Michelle Ryan, currently making waves across the pond after starring in the pilot of Seventies remake The Bionic Woman. The 23-year-old actress, who has just finished filming horror movie Flick, looks set to become a fixture among the Tinseltown set after TV bosses decided to go ahead with the series which features Michelle in the lead role.



Also on hand were fellow Brits Helena Bonham Carter and her partner Tim Burton, who stepped out in typically gothic-inspired style. Meanwhile, Sex And The City favourite Kim Cattrall took a more summery approach in a figure-hugging lemon-hued dress.



Capturing all the action on film was Laurence and his TV crew. The home improvement presenter has spent more time than ever in front of the cameras of late, as he and his family are currently filming an Osbournes-style observational documentary series.



The eight-part show, To The Manor Bowen, airs this autumn. It follows Laurence, his wife Jackie and their two daughters, Cecile, 12, and Hermione, nine, as they swap their glitzy London lifestyle for a new country life in Gloucestershire, where they've bought a run-down 17th-century manor house.



