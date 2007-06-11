Celebrities

News

PROMOTION

PROMOTION

The Factory Girl star turned heads at the Isle of White Festival in her trendy boho-inspired outfit
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos for gallery

Turning the bash into a family outing was Kate Moss, who - accompanied by Pete Doherty - took daughter Lila Rose to play in the festival crèche
Photo: © Getty Images

Sienna Miller works hippy chic look at UK music festival

11 JUNE 2007

Britain's festival season kicked off this weekend with a host of celebrities flocking to the coastal town of Newport for the Isle of Wight Festival. And joining the star guests for the final day of the three-day musical extravaganza was Factory Girl star Sienna Miller, who cut a funky figure in her festival garb, showing off enviably toned legs in a pair of tiny shorts.

With her well-worn boots, beads and leather trilby she looked very much a dedicated festival goer - but confessed she wouldn't be getting into the party spirit too much. "I'm behaving myself as I've got work the next day," she said. "And I'm not camping, as that could be trouble."

Also taking a laid-back approach to the bash were Kate Moss and her rocker beau Pete Doherty. The couple stayed away from the VIP tent in favour of taking Kate's daughter Lila Rose to play in the festival crèche. And the fun didn't end there for the youngster, who joined mum and her boyfriend for a spin around the festival site with its organiser in a golf buggy.

Taking to the stage on the last day of the event – which featured The Rolling Stones in their first festival appearance in 31 years - was former Spice Girl Mel C. The I Want Candy singer was thrilled to be on the same bill as Mick Jagger and co. "They're huge heroes of mine," she says.

Share this article: AddThis Social Bookmark Button

Want to get sharing?


What is Yahoo! Buzz?

newsletter sign up

Your e-mail:

Latest News

ADVERTISING

BLOG

PROFILE


Lindsay Lohan

ONLINE POLL

Sorry - voting has now closed

VIDEO


New Quantum Of Solace trailer

VIDEO


All the shows from New York Fashion Week

HOROSCOPE

Make hellomagazine.com your home page | Advertising in the magazine | Advertising on the website | Disclaimer

Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico

© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved. Click here to let us bring the news to you! AddThis Feed Button