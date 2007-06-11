Sienna Miller works hippy chic look at UK music festival

Britain's festival season kicked off this weekend with a host of celebrities flocking to the coastal town of Newport for the Isle of Wight Festival. And joining the star guests for the final day of the three-day musical extravaganza was Factory Girl star Sienna Miller, who cut a funky figure in her festival garb, showing off enviably toned legs in a pair of tiny shorts.



With her well-worn boots, beads and leather trilby she looked very much a dedicated festival goer - but confessed she wouldn't be getting into the party spirit too much. "I'm behaving myself as I've got work the next day," she said. "And I'm not camping, as that could be trouble."



Also taking a laid-back approach to the bash were Kate Moss and her rocker beau Pete Doherty. The couple stayed away from the VIP tent in favour of taking Kate's daughter Lila Rose to play in the festival crèche. And the fun didn't end there for the youngster, who joined mum and her boyfriend for a spin around the festival site with its organiser in a golf buggy.



Taking to the stage on the last day of the event – which featured The Rolling Stones in their first festival appearance in 31 years - was former Spice Girl Mel C. The I Want Candy singer was thrilled to be on the same bill as Mick Jagger and co. "They're huge heroes of mine," she says.