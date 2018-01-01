Paris receives her sister and ex beau in medical wing

11 JUNE 2007



The last few days have been a rollercoaster of emotions for Paris Hilton, but according to her sister Nicky "she's being strong". The hotel heiress initially spent three nights in an LA detention facility before being "reassigned" due to unspecified medical reasons to her Hollywood home on Thursday. But a judge ruled on Friday that she would be returned to custody to carry out her full 45-day sentence for a probation violation, which had earlier been reduced to 23 days. It clearly came as a shock to Paris, who wept as she left the courtroom and was driven away in a squad car.



She is now in a 120-square-foot room by herself in the medical ward of a different correctional facility where she will remain for the duration. The 26-year-old, who has revealed her "shock" at the attention her case has received, says she will not appeal the new ruling. "Being in jail is by far the hardest thing I have ever done," she said in a statement released Saturday after her first night in the locked-down medical unit. "During the past several days, I have had a lot of time to think and I believe that I am learning and growing from this experience."



There's been no shortage of support from her fans. "I very much appreciate all of their good wishes and hope they will keep their letters coming," she said, adding: "Thank you as well to my family who has always stood by me. I love you and miss you so much." On Sunday she received visits from little sister Nicky as well as her former boyfriend, shipping heir Stavros Niarchos. She will be allowed more visitors on Tuesday.