Brooke's girls have ride of their lives on Nemo voyage

12 JUNE 2007



Hollywood's cutest residents turned out in droves for the reopening of a Disneyland attraction. Topping the guest list at the LA amusement park as the Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage ride opened for business were Brooke Shield's two girls Rowan, three, and one-year-old Grier. The Suddenly Susan star's daughters posed cheerfully with an actress dressed as Minnie Mouse in a sailor's outfit.



In keeping with the aquatic theme of the film on which the ride is based, all the invitees went away with brightly-coloured fish-shaped balloons. Denise Richards' eldest daughter Sam, three, made sure her mum kept a tight hold of their balloon, while she herself took charge of the Mickey Mouse hat.



But the youngsters weren't the only ones keen to enjoy the fun, some grown ups couldn't resist showing up either. Belying rumours of tension in their marriage, Courteney Cox Arquette arrived hand-in-hand with husband David Arquette and their good Friend Lisa Kudrow.



The trio were probably scoping out the ride for their kids: Courteney and David are the parents of three-year-old child Coco, while Lisa has a little boy of nine named Julian.



Visitors will get the chance to go in search of an active volcano and explore the ruins of the ancient civilization of Easter Island. And as if that weren't enough, they can also hear fish talk and experience getting swallowed by a whale during the voyage.