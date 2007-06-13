Katie goes for a Posher cut with her new hairdo

13 JUNE 2007



Katie Holmes has signalled just how close her friendship with Victoria Beckham is, by chopping her girl-next-door mane to reveal a cut that's ever so Posh. When the most high-profile Hollywood consort stepped out for the evening with husband Tom Cruise this week, she showed off a sharp new bob that was obviously influenced by her British pal's look.



While the 28-year-old actress has kept her own brunette colour - unlike Victoria, who's gone blonde - Katie has been wearing her hair swept to one side like her chum.



For her and Tom's Beverly Hills dinner date the Batman Begins star had also copied her friend's penchant for eye-catching designs. She was wearing a striking leopard-print chiffon dress which was significantly more daring than the discreet wardrobe she's adopted since becoming Mrs Cruise.



It's not the first time the mother of one has taken pointers from the singer-turned-fashion icon. In February she asked Posh to be the stylist on her shoot for Harpers Bazaar magazine.



The pair's camaraderie has been cemented with the Beckhams' impending move to America, where Katie has helped the 33-year-old research schools for her boys and looked around the mansion which will eventually become the new Beckingham Palace.



And loyal Posh is quick to defend her young friend when it comes to all the flak she takes. "I really like Katie, she's sweet - we speak on the phone about fashion and the kids," she says. "People just don't want to believe that they're nice people and they're happy together. Just like people don't want to believe that about me and David."