Celebrities

News

PROMOTION

PROMOTION

The Lost actor got back to his jungle roots during a photocall at this year's Monte Carlo TV festival
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos for gallery

Joining him at the four-day event - which celebrates the best shows on the small screen - was House star Jesse Spencer
Photo: © Getty Images

Terry O'Quinn gets 'Lost' in Monte Carlo

13 JUNE 2007

Lost star Terry O'Quinn has clearly been affected by the lush vegetation of the Hawaiian island of Oahu, where the cult series is filmed. Attending a photocall at the Monte Carlo TV festival the actor, who plays the enigmatic John Locke, ignored seating laid out to accommodate the famous guests, heading instead for the more familiar 'jungle' ambiance offered by a nearby potted palm.

The actor - who'll soon return to the real jungle to begin filming series four of Lost - was among a host of leading men spotted at the four day-event in the principality. Joining him at the Grimaldi Forum on Monaco’s Larvotto Seafront was handsome House star Jesse Spencer, who attended without his co-star and fiancée Jennifer Morrison. The couple, who became engaged at the end of March, are reportedly planning a New Year's Eve wedding in LA.

Jesse wasn't the only hunky screen doctor attending the festival, which celebrates the cream of international TV offerings through a series of screenings and an awards ceremony. Also enjoying a trip to the glamorous Mediterranean city was Grey's Anatomy star Eric Dane, aka Dr Mark 'McSteamy' Sloan.

Share this article: AddThis Social Bookmark Button

Want to get sharing?


What is Yahoo! Buzz?

newsletter sign up

Your e-mail:

Latest News

ADVERTISING

BLOG

PROFILE


Lindsay Lohan

ONLINE POLL

Sorry - voting has now closed

VIDEO


New Quantum Of Solace trailer

VIDEO


All the shows from New York Fashion Week

HOROSCOPE

Make hellomagazine.com your home page | Advertising in the magazine | Advertising on the website | Disclaimer

Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico

© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved. Click here to let us bring the news to you! AddThis Feed Button