Terry O'Quinn gets 'Lost' in Monte Carlo

13 JUNE 2007



Lost star Terry O'Quinn has clearly been affected by the lush vegetation of the Hawaiian island of Oahu, where the cult series is filmed. Attending a photocall at the Monte Carlo TV festival the actor, who plays the enigmatic John Locke, ignored seating laid out to accommodate the famous guests, heading instead for the more familiar 'jungle' ambiance offered by a nearby potted palm.



The actor - who'll soon return to the real jungle to begin filming series four of Lost - was among a host of leading men spotted at the four day-event in the principality. Joining him at the Grimaldi Forum on Monaco’s Larvotto Seafront was handsome House star Jesse Spencer, who attended without his co-star and fiancée Jennifer Morrison. The couple, who became engaged at the end of March, are reportedly planning a New Year's Eve wedding in LA.



Jesse wasn't the only hunky screen doctor attending the festival, which celebrates the cream of international TV offerings through a series of screenings and an awards ceremony. Also enjoying a trip to the glamorous Mediterranean city was Grey's Anatomy star Eric Dane, aka Dr Mark 'McSteamy' Sloan.