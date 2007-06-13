Terry O'Quinn gets 'Lost' in Monte Carlo

hellomagazineWeb
PROMOTION
PROMOTION
The Lost actor got back to his jungle roots during a photocall at this year's Monte Carlo TV festival
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos for gallery
Joining him at the four-day event - which celebrates the best shows on the small screen - was House star Jesse Spencer
Photo: © Getty Images
13 JUNE 2007
Lost star Terry O'Quinn has clearly been affected by the lush vegetation of the Hawaiian island of Oahu, where the cult series is filmed. Attending a photocall at the Monte Carlo TV festival the actor, who plays the enigmatic John Locke, ignored seating laid out to accommodate the famous guests, heading instead for the more familiar 'jungle' ambiance offered by a nearby potted palm.
The actor - who'll soon return to the real jungle to begin filming series four of Lost - was among a host of leading men spotted at the four day-event in the principality. Joining him at the Grimaldi Forum on Monaco’s Larvotto Seafront was handsome House star Jesse Spencer, who attended without his co-star and fiancée Jennifer Morrison. The couple, who became engaged at the end of March, are reportedly planning a New Year's Eve wedding in LA.
Jesse wasn't the only hunky screen doctor attending the festival, which celebrates the cream of international TV offerings through a series of screenings and an awards ceremony. Also enjoying a trip to the glamorous Mediterranean city was Grey's Anatomy star Eric Dane, aka Dr Mark 'McSteamy' Sloan.
newsletter sign up
Latest News
ADVERTISING
BLOG
ONLINE POLL
Sorry - voting has now closed
HOROSCOPE
Make hellomagazine.com your home page |
Advertising in the magazine |
Advertising on the website |
Disclaimer
Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico
© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved.