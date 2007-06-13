Love-struck Vinnie enjoys a night on the town with Tanya

13 JUNE 2007



He's the man called upon to play some of the silver screen's toughest, hardest characters. But there was nothing faintly intimidating about former footballer-turned actor Vinnie Jones when he attended a friend's dinner party in London this week. In fact, he looked more like a love-struck teenager as he took his beloved wife Tanya for a swirl on the dance floor and showed no inhibitions as he displayed some cheesy dance moves for his other half.



If there's anyone who can make the beefy Lock, Stock And Two Smoking barrels star turn to mush it's Tanya, to whom he's been married since 1994 and who recently appeared alongside him in a humorous motorist rescue ad. The former Welsh football captain has often spoken of his love for the mother of his two children and the trauma of her having to undergo a heart transplant due to complications following the birth of their first baby.



He is always there to hold her hand during her annual health check-up and clearly loves spending every minute in her company. The pair, who celebrate their 13th wedding anniversary this month, were all smiles at Tuesday's bash in jockey Frankie Dettori's restaurant Frankie's where Vinnie's manager Peter Burrell was hosting a dinner party.