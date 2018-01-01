Nancy's pal Cilla helps her toast biog on life with Sven

14 JUNE 2007



With friends like Cilla Black by her side, the former first lady of football, Nancy Dell'Olio has been celebrating the publication of her autobiography My Beautiful Game. Sven-Goran Eriksson's glamorous girlfriend has become used to seeing acres of newsprint devoted to their on-off relationship so the chance to tell her side of the story was a good reason to crack open the bubbly.



Not surprisingly, raven-haired Nancy was in good spirits as she arrived for the soiree at a famous London eaterie. For her big night the Italian temptress had picked out a white Grecian-style gown, topped off with jade-coloured earrings and ring.



The book tells all about how the cool Swede won her love and approached her then husband, a wealthy lawyer, to break the news to him in person. It also charts the highs and lows of their subsequent life together.



And, although Sven wasn't at the Wednesday's launch - he has spent the last three days moving out of the couple's £3-million mansion in London's swanky Regent's Park district - their famously tempestuous relationship seems to be back on track.



After going their separate ways at the end of last summer, Nancy and the 59-year-old football manager stayed in touch and later decided to give their love another chance. "We have a very deep bond," she recently told HELLO!. "Sometimes we think we can live without one another but we haven't been able to do it so far."