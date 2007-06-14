Posh zips up for airport appearance as Becks says 'adios' to Madrid

Victoria Beckham continued to introduce Americans to her 'posh' style this week as she passed through New York's JFK airport. The former Spice Girl was glamorous as ever in a white dress, accessorised with matching designer bag, that daringly featured a zip at the back from top to bottom. And not one to opt for comfy flats - she even wore wedged plimsols to a baseball game recently - the mum-of-three completed her look with a pair of six-inch Christian Louboutin stilettos.



She can be expected to put in another fashionable appearance this weekend when she is expected to attend the wedding of Manchester United footballer Gary Neville who acted as her husband David Beckham's best man at their 1999 nuptials. Becks, however, is likely to miss his pal's big day as he'll be hoping to join his Real Madrid team on the pitch for Sunday's final league game against Real Mallorca.



The former England Captain has been busy saying goodbye to his Madrid team-mates as he prepares for his move out to LA - where his wife has been settling in and documenting her move with her own reality show Victoria Beckham: Coming To America. Luis Figo and Zinedane Zidane were among those turning up to wish him luck at a farewell party in the Spanish capital on Wednesday night.



And there was further reason to believe that he'll be making his move to the States as Sir David when Tony Blair sang his praises recently. There is speculation the midfielder will be awarded a knighthood in the next few weeks either in the Queen's Birthday Honours list or the Prime Minister's resignation honours list. "I think he's fantastic," said Mr Blair. "I'm a tremendous admirer of him. He's done a great job at representing the country and I think the one things that's really interesting is how he comes back. What he's done in the last few months for both his club and them for his country is remarkable and I think we should be proud of him as a country."